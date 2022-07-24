Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Huazhu Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 138,162 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Huazhu Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Huazhu Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Huazhu Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,992,000 after purchasing an additional 623,538 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Huazhu Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

HTHT opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

