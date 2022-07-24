Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average of $174.36. The company has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

