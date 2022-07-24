Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hyliion were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 25.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $3.77 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $654.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

