Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 21,538 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

