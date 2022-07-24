Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 1,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Imago BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $17.57 on Friday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.
Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

