Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 1,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $17.57 on Friday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Imago BioSciences by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

