Independent Investors Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Investors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,561 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 201,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.