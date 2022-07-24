Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 821 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 57,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 797,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $246,522,000 after buying an additional 166,377 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,176,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $362,861,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,932 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

