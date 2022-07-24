Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.9 %

IR stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.