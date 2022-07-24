Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $22,529.91 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 4,227 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $22,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,073,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,618.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AlloVir Stock Performance
Shares of ALVR stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
