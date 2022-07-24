Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $22,529.91 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 4,227 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $22,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,073,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,618.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,724,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 466,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.