Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sells $21,173.62 in Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 14,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $21,173.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

