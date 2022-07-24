Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sells $21,173.62 in Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 14,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $21,173.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

