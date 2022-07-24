Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $25,632.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.24 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Everi by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 15.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

