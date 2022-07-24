Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Major Shareholder Sells $18,864.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. (Jerse Index sold 900 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $18,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $19.94 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQSP. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.