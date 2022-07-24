Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $25,545.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,621,218.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNEX opened at $82.75 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneX Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

