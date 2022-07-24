Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $25,545.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,621,218.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
StoneX Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SNEX opened at $82.75 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
