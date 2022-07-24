Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

