Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Docebo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $984.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. TD Securities cut their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

