Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $20.86 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

