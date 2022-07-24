Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

GIGB opened at $47.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.