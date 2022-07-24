Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after acquiring an additional 407,988 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after acquiring an additional 915,251 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 113,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,327,000 after acquiring an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 905,366 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

