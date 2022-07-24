Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,051,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 386,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 107,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $34.37 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

