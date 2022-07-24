Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $321,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $215,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chubb by 548.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

CB opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $164.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average of $203.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.