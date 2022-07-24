Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $322,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 281,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

