Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,614,000 after buying an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,360,000 after purchasing an additional 839,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.