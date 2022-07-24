Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.48. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

