Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $301,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE UBER opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.