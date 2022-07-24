Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $324,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,563 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,854 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.62.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

