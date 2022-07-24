Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in International Paper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

