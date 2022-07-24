Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

