Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after purchasing an additional 324,177 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $18,034,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of THC stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

