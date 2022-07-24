Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $71.62 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77.

