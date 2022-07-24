Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acas LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $27.84 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79.

