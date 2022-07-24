Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 210 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.8 %

APTV opened at $97.63 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.42.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

