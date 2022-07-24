Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 392 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,487,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,363,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,487,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,363,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,029 shares of company stock valued at $78,604,265 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

