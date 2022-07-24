Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 433 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 590,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 310,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

