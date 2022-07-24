Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 46 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 260.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Generac by 7.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Generac by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 18,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.71.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $239.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

