Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 481 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

