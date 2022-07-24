Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 624 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

