Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 63,264 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,264 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 21,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

IRM opened at $47.37 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.