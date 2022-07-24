Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 64 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.14.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

