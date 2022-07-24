Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 7,456 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

