Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.21 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $167.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.98.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

