Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $1.93 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intelligent Financial Strategies decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.52.

Shares of MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.39 and a 200 day moving average of $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

