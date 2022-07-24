Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 156,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average of $174.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

