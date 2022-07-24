Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Down 1.2%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 1,279,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,398,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,225.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1,824.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,442,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 362.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,831 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,168,000 after acquiring an additional 878,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2,997.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 805,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 779,330 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.