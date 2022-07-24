Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,020 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

