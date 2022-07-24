iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

