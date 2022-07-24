iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 143,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 142,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $113.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.361 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

