iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

INDA stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

