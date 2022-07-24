iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $60.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

