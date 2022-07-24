Jay Farner Purchases 20,700 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,301,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,824,599.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner bought 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner purchased 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner purchased 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner purchased 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner purchased 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,434.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE RKT opened at $9.43 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

