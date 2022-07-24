Jeffrey V. Burt Sells 2,143 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $31,994.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,855.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of LEGH stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
