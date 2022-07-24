Jeffrey V. Burt Sells 2,143 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $31,994.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,855.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 150.2% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

